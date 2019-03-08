'He's keeping people fresh... everyone deserves a fair crack' - Jackson sees benefits of Lambert's rotation game

Kayden Jackson wheels away after scoring the winner against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Kayden Jackson believes the Ipswich Town players will see the benefit of manager Paul Lambert's rotation policy as the season goes on.

Lambert has used 24 players already this season in league and cup, with only Flynn Downes appearing in all six matches so far during the new campaign.

Downes, Cole Skuse, Tomas Holy, Myles Kenlock and James Norwood are the only players to start all five league games during Lambert's squad rotation as he searches for his best XI.

And Jackson believes it's a fair approach, given the strength in depth the Town boss possesses.

"He's keeping people fresh," said Jackson, who has started four league games and scored the winner as a substitute against AFC Wimbledon.

"Everyone deserves a chance.

"We have players who have played tons of games in the Championship and then also players who are hungry and young lads who are trying to get into the team.

"Everyone deserves a fair crack at it and I think until the gaffer finds his settled XI, which might be a long time into the season, then everyone will be in and out.

"If players deserve to play consecutively then I'm sure they will stay in, but I think it all stands us in good stead if everyone can stay fresh and are champing at the bit to get on the pitch.

"With the competition in the squad now everyone's hungry and everyone's working hard every day in training."

Jackson has started the season in impressive form and has scored three goals in his last two games, with the striker enjoying playing alongside strike partner James Norwood.

"I've been working hard from the back end of last season to improve my game and things are coming together now," he said.

"Having a partner like Nors (Norwood) up front really helps because he occupies the defenders and lets me do what I do best - getting off his knock downs. I'll just keep working hard and hopefully I can score plenty more goals and help the team get plenty more wins.

"The only real target I have is to keep myself fit, play as many games as I can and get promoted at the end of the season.

"That can be scoring goals or running defenders into the ground for other players. I don't mind as long as I'm playing and we're winning. "