E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'It's a massive banana skin... but if we concentrate we can have too much for them' - Jackson on facing young Bolton

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 August 2019

Kayden Jackson celebrates scoring the late winner against AFC Wimbledon in midweek. Photo: Steve Waller

Kayden Jackson celebrates scoring the late winner against AFC Wimbledon in midweek. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Kayden Jackson says Ipswich Town can't afford to be complacent when they take on Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.

Kayden Jackson wheels away after scoring the winner. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMKayden Jackson wheels away after scoring the winner. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Blues are unbeaten in their four League One games this season and now travel to fellow relegated club Bolton, who are currently fielding teams made up largely of youth team players due to their ongoing financial struggles.

Indeed, Wanderers' squad for their 5-0 loss at Tranmere last time out had an average age of just 20, with Jackson well aware of the banana skin the Blues now face.

"Everyone will be thinking we are going to win and everyone will be expecting us to win, but they are massive banana skins," he said.

MORE: 'There can't be a double standard' - Lambert balks at suggestion Town are heavy favourites at crisis club Bolton

Town fans and players celebrate Kayden Jackson's late winner against Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown fans and players celebrate Kayden Jackson's late winner against Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

"We need to avoid that and we can't go into it thinking we've won it just because they have young lads.

You may also want to watch:

"I've played against young lads before (in the EFL Trophy) and I know they can thrive on it. We have to be aware of the quality they've got because, being at a club like Bolton, they have a lot of good players regardless of age.

"As long as we concentrate on us we hope we have too much for them."

Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal to give Town a 2-1 lead in their win over AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLERKayden Jackson celebrates his goal to give Town a 2-1 lead in their win over AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Jackson netted a dramatic late winner to beat AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, with the striker knowing his side now need to start stringing victories together.

MORE: 'His head was all over the place but he's definitely getting there' - Lambert on Judge's form and 'playing where he's told'

"We need to go on winning runs," he said.

"Teams that get promoted are the ones that, never mind two or three in a row, go on winning runs of seven, eight in a row and unbeaten runs of 15 games.

Town fans and players celebrate Kayden Jackson's late winner against Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown fans and players celebrate Kayden Jackson's late winner against Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

"We need to take the pressure on and handle that, deal with and find the performances and results we need."

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Combine harvester explodes causing ‘wall of fire’ through field

The combine harvester was left gutted by the fire Picture: FAYE LENEY

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Teenager found guilty of Ipswich murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Combine harvester explodes causing ‘wall of fire’ through field

The combine harvester was left gutted by the fire Picture: FAYE LENEY

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Teenager found guilty of Ipswich murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Live updates as Ed Sheeran returns to Ipswich

Ed Sheeran fans queuing at chantry park Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s a massive banana skin... but if we concentrate we can have too much for them’ - Jackson on facing young Bolton

Kayden Jackson celebrates scoring the late winner against AFC Wimbledon in midweek. Photo: Steve Waller

Robber dragged 65-year-old along ground while stealing £450

ASDA, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Greta Levy

Van crashes into house

The owners of the property in Hollesley were left shocked and shaken after the incident. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Scorching bank holiday weekend - Don’t forget your empty water bottle for Ed Sheeran concert

Ed Sheeran fans queuing outside Chantry park ahead of the concert tonight Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists