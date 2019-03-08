'It's a massive banana skin... but if we concentrate we can have too much for them' - Jackson on facing young Bolton

Kayden Jackson celebrates scoring the late winner against AFC Wimbledon in midweek. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Kayden Jackson says Ipswich Town can't afford to be complacent when they take on Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.

The Blues are unbeaten in their four League One games this season and now travel to fellow relegated club Bolton, who are currently fielding teams made up largely of youth team players due to their ongoing financial struggles.

Indeed, Wanderers' squad for their 5-0 loss at Tranmere last time out had an average age of just 20, with Jackson well aware of the banana skin the Blues now face.

"Everyone will be thinking we are going to win and everyone will be expecting us to win, but they are massive banana skins," he said.

"We need to avoid that and we can't go into it thinking we've won it just because they have young lads.

"I've played against young lads before (in the EFL Trophy) and I know they can thrive on it. We have to be aware of the quality they've got because, being at a club like Bolton, they have a lot of good players regardless of age.

"As long as we concentrate on us we hope we have too much for them."

Jackson netted a dramatic late winner to beat AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, with the striker knowing his side now need to start stringing victories together.

"We need to go on winning runs," he said.

"Teams that get promoted are the ones that, never mind two or three in a row, go on winning runs of seven, eight in a row and unbeaten runs of 15 games.

"We need to take the pressure on and handle that, deal with and find the performances and results we need."