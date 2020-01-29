E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Striker Jackson on Ipswich Town's Rotherham defeat and his tributes to tragic friend Jordan Sinnott

PUBLISHED: 05:30 29 January 2020

Kayden Jackson with a second half chance at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

Kayden Jackson admitted Ipswich Town 'weren't at the races' but insisted the Blues weren't bullied out of the game as they went down at Rotherham last night.

The Blues were second best throughout the contest, which was ultimately decided just before half-time when veteran centre-half Richard Wood bundled home with his head after Will Norris had kept out Michael Smith's initial headed effort from a corner.

The result sees Ipswich drop to third in League One, with Jackson admitting the visitors had been unable to exert themselves on the Millers.

"It's disappointing because for whatever reason we weren't at the races and never played football," he said.

"We've come into this off the back of a good run, got ourselves back to the top of the league and wanted to capitalise on that. It was always going to be a tough game but we just weren't at it. We need to put that right on Saturday now.

"Preparation was perfect and we've worked hard as a team, staying together and preparing right. We've come up here and for whatever reason it hasn't happened.

"I don't know if you can put that down to their style or us being sucked into that. But we didn't get the ball down enough and that suits them because when you lump a ball forward you're always going to be up for the fight.

"For some reason we didn't create and didn't play our game."

The striker rejected suggestions his side had been bullied out of the game by a physical Rotherham side, though.

He said: "I don't think you could say they bullied us because we were well in the fight, it's just when you play that style of football the ball can drop anywhere. I don't think Michael Smith up front won many clean headers and it literally dropped down.

"Flynn (Downes) and Emsy (Emyr Huws) were fighting in midfield. Flynn was up against a 6ft 5in central midfielder (Matt Crooks) and at times had the better of him so we definitely didn't get bullied.

"It's just when you play that style of football it's 50/50. You flip a coin and it could land at their feet or it could land at ours. That doesn't suit us, we need to get it down and play a bit more."

Speaking after the game, Jackson paid tribute to his long-time friend Jordan Sinnott, who tragically lost his life at the weekend following a brawl during a night out in Retford, Nottinghamshire.

Three men have now been arrested on suspicion of murdering the former Matlock Town player, who began his career as a youngster at Huddersfield.

"I've known Jordan since I was about 16 because we had mutual friends and I'd played against him a couple of times," Jackson said.

"It was unbelievable when I found out on Saturday. It was a phone call I wish I never took because it's one of those things that nobody likes to hear of.

"There's not much you can say because it's so tragic. My thoughts go out to his family and friends who must be struggling at this time. If they have the same energy Jordan did then they will celebrate his life and be positive.

"I know Crooksy (Rotherham's Matt Crooks) and Sinnott had a scholarship together at Huddersfield together so it must have been horrible.

"It's been a difficult time for a lot of people."

The football world has united in support of Sinnott's family, with clubs throughout Britain donating a shirt with the former players name and age (25) on the back ahead of his funeral.

"It shows what kind of guy Sinnott was," Jackson said. "He was loved by everybody and he loved everybody. He was such a positive and happy guy so I'm pleased they are able to do something in his memory.

"I'll support that 100 per cent."

