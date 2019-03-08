'I've been going about my business quietly... I've been working hard' - match-winner Jackson on his role in the Ipswich side

Kayden Jackson wheels away after scoring the winner. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Kayden Jackson hopes his dramatic winner against AFC Wimbledon will be the first of many this season but the striker is happy to 'go about his business quietly'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kayden Jackson volleys home the winner. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Kayden Jackson volleys home the winner. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jackson stepped off the bench to fire his side to three points as they came back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Portman Road on Tuesday night, maintaining an unbeaten start to the League One season.

The forward netted four times during an impressive pre-season and has maintained that good form into competitive action, with the 25-year-old pleased with his overall contribution.

"It's nice to score an important goal," he said.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon

Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal to give Town a 2-1 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal to give Town a 2-1 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

"I've been going about my business quietly and haven't really been thinking about goals and getting on the score sheet. I've not been desperate, I've just been working hard for the team and doing a lot of unselfish running.

"I'm a firm believer that if you work hard enough you get what you deserve. Back at Accrington I scored a few goals but if you ask anyone there predominantly I was working hard for the team and that's what my game's about, running channels and giving defenders a hard time to try and create chances for other people.

"If that's winning penalties or putting balls across, I like to think I have quite a bit to my game other than scoring goals."

MORE: Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in the dramatic 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon

Kayden Jackson pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS Kayden Jackson pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

But now he's got the taste for goals, Jackson is hungry for more

"I will be working hard to get many more now but as long as the team is winning and getting the three points, that's all I'm interested in," he said.

"I could score as many goals as I want but if we're not getting the wins we won't be up there where we want and need to be.

"Hopefully I can contribute some good goals in some good wins.

"It was a brilliant feeling to score a goal like that for the team.

"If I do something like that in May it will be right up there in my best career moments but this one has really just got us the points. We've not won anything because of it."

MORE: 'The emotion of crowd drove us forwards' - Lambert on last-gasp win against AFC Wimbledon

While Jackson was disappointed to drop to the bench after starting the first three League One games, he understood manager Paul Lambert's decision and appreciated the way the Town boss informed him of his call.

"Every player wants to play every game, especially because I felt I'd started the season well and I wanted to continue that," he said.

"But the gaffer pulled me aside and I can understand the point he's given me because I have done a lot of high speed running. I don't want to burn myself out at an early stage so thankfully I was able to come on and make an impact.

"You can't complain if the gaffer pulls you in and then has a word with you. It's when managers don't and just drop you when you see the team sheet.

"If the gaffer here is going to be like that then fair play to him. I'll keep on working as hard as I can."