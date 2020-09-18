E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Back with the boys... can’t wait to be back out there’ - in-demand Jackson returns to Town training

PUBLISHED: 15:16 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 18 September 2020

Kayden Jackson is back in training with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

Kayden Jackson is back in training with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

Kayden Jackson has resumed training with Ipswich Town today amid continued speculation regarding his future at the club.

Kayden Jackson (left) with other players also not in the squad, for the Fulham Carabao Cup game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comKayden Jackson (left) with other players also not in the squad, for the Fulham Carabao Cup game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The striker has been struggling with a groin problem which has kept him out of all of Town’s competitive games so far this season, with tomorrow’s clash against Bristol Rovers coming too soon for his return.

But a return to training will be a welcome boost for manager Paul Lambert, who now only has James Norwood and Oli Hawkins to pick from following Aaron Drinan’s groin injury. Jackson could potentially return for next weekend’s visit of Rochdale.

The striker has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks, with Bournemouth having an offer of a little over £1million turned down and continued links with Birmingham. A £2.5m deal has been suggested in national reports, though we understand there is little in the reported interest from St Andrews.

MORE: Drinan set for months on the sidelines as Woolfenden, Vincent-Young, Skuse and Jackson all still out

Speaking earlier this morning, manager Lambert insisted he had heard nothing from the Championship club and is looking forward to welcoming Jackson back into the fold.

“Hopefully he trains this morning and we’ll see how he feels,” Lambert said. “This game is too soon for him, though.

“He’s been out a long time and it takes time to get back to fitness again, but we’ll see how he is this morning.”

Following his first training session back, Jackson tweeted: “Back with the boys! Can’t wait to be back out there!”

Jackson enjoyed an impressive 2019/20 campaign in an Ipswich shirt, scoring 11 goals and assisting seven more.

