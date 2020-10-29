‘We’re desperate to get him back’ - Town coach on Jackson’s return

Kayden Jackson could be set for a welcome return to action this weekend to boost Ipswich Town’s striker stocks.

The 26-year-old has played just 33 minutes of competitive football this season, firstly due to a groin injury before missing the last four games while isolating following a positive coronavirus test.

Jackson’s isolation period ended on Sunday and he returned to light training on Monday, with his full return expected today.

It’s possible he could be back on the bench for the visit of Crewe this weekend, much to the delight of assistant manager Stuart Taylor.

“He’s loads better, he was back in on Monday so if that’s him starting back for what I suppose you could call ‘rehab’ after his time at home,” Taylor said. “Hopefully he’ll be back with the lads on Thursday (today).

“It depends on how he does then whether he comes back into contention. We’ll just have to wait and see on Thursday.

“He’ll be desperate to get back, just as we’re desperate to get him back. He gives us a different option up front from Nors (James Norwood) and Oli (Hawkins).

“Like everybody, as soon as they’re back fit, they’ll be back in contention.”

Jackson’s absence has come at a time when the Blues are light on strikers, with Oli Hawkins left to shoulder much of the burden during the opening weeks of the season.

Freddie Sears has been used wide, while James Norwood (hamstring) and Aaron Drinan (groin) are set for another month out each.