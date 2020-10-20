‘I’m feeling a lot better and will be supporting the boys from home’ - Jackson thanks fans after positive virus test

Kayden Jackson has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: PAGEPIX

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson has thanked supporters for their kind messages after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Kayden Jackson has tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: ITFC Kayden Jackson has tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: ITFC

The forward reported feeling unwell ahead of training last Friday and was told to stay at home and get tested, ruling him out of Saturday’s victory over Accrington, before a positive diagnosis over the weekend.

The rest of the Ipswich squad were tested on Monday morning and all returned negative tests ahead of tonight’s visit to Doncaster Rovers, with Jackson now self-isolating for at least 10 days in line with government guidance.

“Unfortunately I have been tested positive for corona virus,” Jackson tweeted this morning. “I am feeling a lot better, and I am self isolating in line with the government guidelines. Will be supporting the boys from home and hope to be back on the pitch very soon! Thanks for all your messages!”

Jackson will miss the Doncaster clash as well as the visit to Lincoln on Saturday and next Tuesday’s home game with Gillingham. It’s likely he will also be absent for the home game with Crewe on October 31.

Unfortunately I have been tested positive for corona virus. I am feeling a lot better, and I am self isolating in line with the government guidelines. Will be supporting the boys from home and hope to be back on the pitch very soon! thanks for all the messages! #itfc pic.twitter.com/LjtY5UyoXz — Kayden (@KaydenJackson14) October 20, 2020

Town physio Matt Byard, said: “The most important thing is that Kayden is feeling a lot better now.

“He was clearly unwell and was displaying moderate symptoms of the virus and with the test proving positive, he will be self-isolating for at least 10 days but it’s more likely to be 14.

“We tested all the first-team players and coaching staff first thing yesterday and the results have come back clear.

“It’s obviously a relief because we could have been missing several players or staff if the virus had been passed on. It’s a reminder to everyone about the situation we are all facing at the moment.

“I think it also backs up the stringent measures we have in place at the training ground that minimise contact as much as possible and that could well have been a factor in the virus not being passed on to other players and staff.”