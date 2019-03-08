E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Keane returns to Portman Road as the Blues announce another signing

PUBLISHED: 15:11 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 20 August 2019

Will Keane back at Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Town sign striker Will Keane ahead of tonight's match with AFC Wimbledon

Ipswich Town have signed Will Keane, who is returning to Portman Road.

The tall striker joined Town on loan in January this year and scored three goals before injury curtailed his time at the Blues.

However, he is back on a deal until the end of the season with the option of a further 12 months.

Speaking to iFollow Ipswich, Keane said: "It's been a long summer but we've got here finally and I'm delighted.

"I been focussing on myself the last couple of months and got myself fit, got myself in a good position.

"My fitness is good. I had an op at the end of last season which was a three-month rehab and I got through that. I feel good. There are no issues with my hamstring.

"I've been keeping an eye on the first couple of games and I see last week, it was 24,000 I think were here. You think what a massive club this is, I was desperate to come back and be a part of that."

The 26-year-old striker impressed during a loan spell at Portman Road in the second half of last season, scoring three goals in 11 appearances, but twice he suffered hamstring injuries.

He's a free agent, having been released by Hull City, and Town have snapped him back up.

Speaking back in April, Lambert said that he thought signing Keane would be 'great' and that owner Marcus Evans was speaking to the former Manchester United man's agent.

Keane himself said a permanent move to the Blues was 'something I would definitely be interested in'.

MORE: 'We must handle the pressure' - Lambert

Town are in action tonight against AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road.

So far still unbeaten in the league, Lambert's side will look to add three points to what has been a decent start to the season.

