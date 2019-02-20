Poll

‘I’m an Ipswich Town player is the way I look at it’ – Keane interested in staying at Portman Road

Will Keane scored a late leveller for Town against Stoke on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town loan striker Will Keane has reiterated his interest in staying at the club beyond this season, while apparently committing his international future to the Republic of Ireland.

Fomer Town manager Mick McCarthy (on the right) was back at Portman Road for the second time in a week on Saturday in his role as Republic of Ireland manager to watch Will Keane and Alan Judge. Picture: STEVE WALLER Fomer Town manager Mick McCarthy (on the right) was back at Portman Road for the second time in a week on Saturday in his role as Republic of Ireland manager to watch Will Keane and Alan Judge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Keane was on target late on as Town drew 1-1 with Stoke on Saturday, their second straight draw – and the second straight game in which former boss Mick McCarthy, now the manager of the ROI, was in the stands to watch Keane and dynamic midfielder Alan Judge in action.

And according to the FA Ireland website, Keane is currently going through the process of becoming eligible to play for Ireland with paperwork submitted to FIFA.

The 26-year-old has played eight times for the Blues since joining on loan from Hull in January, scoring twice.

The Manchester United youth product is out of contract at Hull in the summer, and says he’s open to staying at Portman Road.

“I’m an Ipswich Town player is the way I look at it,” he told the club’s programme. “My future at Hull is quite uncertain.

“I’m out of contract in the summer although there is a potential extension. I don’t know if that will go ahead so in my eyes I’m an Ipswich player and then we will see what happens in the summer.

“Even though I’m a loan player I feel part of it here and want to achieve the same goals as the players who are here permanently.”

Will Keane wheels away after scoring a late equaliser for Ipswich Town in the 1-1 draw against Stoke City Picture: STEVE WALLER Will Keane wheels away after scoring a late equaliser for Ipswich Town in the 1-1 draw against Stoke City Picture: STEVE WALLER

He added: “I’m just focusing on my time here and helping the team. It’s probbaly in my hands because if I can get a run of games and do well and I can help the team collectively then it’s going to reflect well on me.

“The manager here has said that he is committed to the long term at the club and I have enjoyed working with him.

“He has put his faith in me so staying here beyond this season is something I would definitely be interested in if that opportunity came about.”

Of Keane and Judge, ex-Town boss McCarthy said: “Will took his goal well at a time when Ipswich really needed it so his timing was good all round today.

“I was impressed again with Alan Judge as well. Alan was very unfortunate with the injury he picked up when playing at Ipswich with Brentford and I am delighted to see him back to his best.”