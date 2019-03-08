Partly Cloudy

Former Blues boss Roy Keane is on the look-out for a new job...

PUBLISHED: 14:06 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 23 June 2019

Roy Keane, on the look-out for a new job Photo: PA

Roy Keane, on the look-out for a new job Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane is on the look-out for another management role.

The Irishman has left Nottingham Forest, where he had been working as Martin O'Neill's assistant.

Keane's last position as outright manager was with the Blues. He left Portman Road eight-and-a-half years ago.

Keane's time at Town certainly wasn't without its dramas!

'I managed badly at Town'... Keane

The former Manchester United midfielder was in charge at Portman Road from April 2009 to January 2011.

Having previously led Sunderland to the Championship title, he had a turbulent time in Suffolk.

He promoted numerous youth team players into the first team squad, but had several fall outs with senior players - including the likes of Jon Walters, Damien Delaney, Pablo Counago, Kevin Lisbie and Ben Thatcher - sold Jordan Rhodes on the cheap and squandered millions on transfer flops such as Tamas Priskin and Lee Martin.

He was eventually sacked by owner Marcus Evans after gesturing angrily towards critical supporters following a 1-0 home defeat to, ironicaly, Nottingham Forest.

However, his departure from the City Ground this weekend has been described as amicable.

