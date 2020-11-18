E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Open up our golf clubs now’, says Suffolk PGA professional

18 November, 2020 - 11:52
Golfers socially distancing on the fairway. Photo: PA

Golfers socially distancing on the fairway. Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Golf clubs should be taken out of lockdown measures and courses opened up immediately.

Stuart Robertson, director of golf at Ufford Park Golf ClubStuart Robertson, director of golf at Ufford Park Golf Club

That’s the view of director of golf at Ufford Park, Stuart Robertson who, like many involved in the sport, is finding it hard to understand why golf has been banned during this second lockdown wave.

More than 250,000 people have already signed a petition to exempt golf from any future lockdowns. Parliament will debate the petition next week.

However, Robertson admits that while that is all well and good, the Government’s guidance through the current lockdown plays directly into why you should be playing golf!

“The Government encourage people to exercise, with one other person, tell you to make sure there is plenty of space around you. They are basically describing golf,” he said.

“They have gone to all the effort of describing what golf is, then said you can’t play it!

“There is no reason golf clubs should be closed.

Ufford Park, where the golf course is currently closed. Photo: ARCHANTUfford Park, where the golf course is currently closed. Photo: ARCHANT

“We should open up our golf clubs now, although we appreciate the bar and clubhouses wouldn’t open.”

At the start of the second lockdown there was confusion over the status of golf and tennis when The Chancellor of Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, suggested people may be able to play on both sports - before admitting, “I got this wrong”, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson stating, “once you unpick at one thing alas the effectiveness of the whole package is compromised. Golf can re-start in December.”

It has also been suggested the Government can’t be seen to be favouring what are perceived as ‘elitist’ sports like golf. Something Robertson acknowledges.

“There will always be an element of that, like polo, those types of sport, rather than football, rugby or whatever,” he said.

“But that’s not a good enough reason to stop golf. It is good exercise, it’s good for mental health, all ages can play it.

“Anyone who plays golf knows you don’t have to get close to your playing partner, maybe on the tee, but even then you can be distanced. So, what we are saying is, two people can go for a walk on a public golf course, even take their golf trollies if they want, but they can’t hit a ball!”

GOVE gets it wrong!

Golf clubs, like many sports have been hit by the lockdowns, although Robertson says golf has seen some positive signs.

“It has been a difficult year for golf clubs,” he said. “The first lockdown cost us a lot of money, but we made up for much of it in the summer.

“The one positive is we have noticed is the amount of people taking up the game. We have had sportsmen and women from many other sports come to our driving range, or play a round of golf. The interesting test for golf clubs will be when other sports start up again, will these same people continue to play? We hope so.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two drivers seriously injured in crash with one airlifted to hospital

Police remain at the scene of a crash on the A1152 in Bromeswell, where two drivers sustained serious injuries. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

90 children self-isolating after Covid case at Felixstowe infant school

Fairfield Infant School in Felixstowe has had a confirmed case of Covid-19. Picture: ARCHANT

Missing 14-year-old girl returns to Ipswich home

Missing Lily Stephenson has returned home to Ipswich safe and well. Picture: ARCHANT

Nearly 600 coronavirus cases recorded in region by mistake

Suffolk covid cases: A PHE error meant positive cases reported between September and November have been revised down Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Child uninjured after being involved in crash with car

A child was struck by a car in School Road, Leiston, but sustained no injuries. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS