Opinion

Short memories of last season... Of course we should play Blackpool... Mike Bacon on the Blues

Jon Nolan celebrates scoring during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

In his weekly column, MIKE BACON takes a look at the happenings at Portman Road

Penalty area action during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd Penalty area action during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Well, I don’t know about you, but I’m glad Town have a game on Saturday.

Four unbeaten and third in the table, why on earth would you want to halt any momentum in its tracks?

I’ve heard some Town fans say we should take advantage of a weekend off. Why?

OK, so we’ve got a few injuries. But so have all clubs.

Who is to say if we don’t play Blackpool this weekend and head back to the north-west on a wet and cold Tuesday night in February, we won’t have injuries then? Or be out of form? Or have suspensions?

Blackpool have won one of their first four, we have won three of our first four. Why would you not want to play them?

Everyone keeps saying we have a big squad, well we’ll have to use it then!

I know it’s been a tough few years/decade! But if we are going to get out of League One, then positivity is key - and right now, we should be positive after the start Lambo’s team have made to the season. We have to believe.

Paul Lambert is thoughtful at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd Paul Lambert is thoughtful at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd

The thing is, we make football so complicated.

Just play and keep playing, either to get yourself out of a sticky run, or to continue the decent run you are on.

Last season, having games called off because of international commitments halted Town slap, bang in their stride. There were times we were cruising along nicely, only for us to call games off because we had players away.

OK, so this time it’s not us who was calling the game off, but Charlton.

Alan Judge at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd Alan Judge at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd

But come on, we’re unbeaten, momentum is all. Get that spare date fixed up with a game, as we have done.

I’m not suggesting we are flying and thrashing everyone in our wake - but wins are wins aren’t they?

Even at MK Dons with 10 men for so long we grabbed a point - as Alan Judge said afte the match, “Last year we maybe would have lost that game.”

Of course we’d love Flynn Downes to be fit and starting. Of course we’d love KVY fit and raring to go. But how long’s a piece of string? Who might be injured next week? Who might be sold next month?

Luke Chambers brings the ball down during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd Luke Chambers brings the ball down during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd

I was a huge critic of us calling games off last season and I stick by that. I think I was proved right. We lost momentum on a host of occasions because we had three players away on international duty, so called games off.

Of course we could lose at Blackpool, but surely its better to be going there on a run of four unbeaten, isn’t it?

I know, if we do lose all the ‘we told you so’ brigade will be out in force.

And if we win... ah well, silence will be golden!

There is another big football match in Ipswich tonight - although unlike at Portman Road, fans are allowed.

Ipswich Wanderers and Cops go head to head tonight in the Suffolk Senior Cup final at Humber Doucy Lane. Photo: Archant Ipswich Wanderers and Cops go head to head tonight in the Suffolk Senior Cup final at Humber Doucy Lane. Photo: Archant

Not that you can go if you don’t have a ticket - it’s a sell-out!

The Suffolk Senior Cup final between Ipswich Wanderers and Coplestonians takes place at Humber Doucy Lane.

I know Wanderers have put a lot of effort into staging the event and are determined for all to have a good night.

As, I said, I would say go and watch, but you can’t!

For those lucky enough to have a ticket enjoy - and good luck to both sides. OK, so the final isn’t at Portman Road, but either club can still get their name on the trophy - a big achievement.

Plenty of Suffolk County cup finals have already taken place, with some still to go.

Good for everyone involved to get them on.

Non-league football is the only place you can watch some live footie action at the moment. I must admit, I love my Saturday afternoon fix.

If you haven’t been to a non-league game before, go and watch one.

Much better than sitting in front of the TV!