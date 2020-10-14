‘A chance for him to do well... hopefully he takes it’ - Lambert confident Kenlock can fill Wards’s boots

Myles Kenlock in action at MK Dons. Photo: Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is confident that Myles Kenlock can fill the void left by Stephen Ward over the coming weeks.

Myles Kenlock came on for the injured Stephen Ward at Stadium MK. Photo: Pagepix Ltd Myles Kenlock came on for the injured Stephen Ward at Stadium MK. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Summer signing Ward, a player with plenty of Premier League and international experience, has added some real leadership and quality to the team in the opening weeks of the campaign.

The Irishman was withdrawn during the 1-1 draw at MK Dons with a sore Achilles though and that has opened the door for Kenlock.

The 23-year-old endured a difficult afternoon off the bench at Stadium MK, but then produced an assured display in last Saturday’s 4-1 win at Blackpool.

“Myles has been really good so far,” said Lambert. “I thought last year he was off it, but in the Championship before that he did really well.

“When we came in Jonas (Knudsen) was the left-back here for a long time. Myles got in for the last 17 games and did really well. Then last season he never got going at all.

“Wardy came in and did really well, but now Myles has the chance to stay in the side. From my point of view, I’m happy how Myles is playing but he’s got to sustain it.

“This is now a chance for him to do well and hopefully he takes it.”

An academy graduate, Kenlock has made 75 starts and six substitute appearances for the Blues since making his debut in August 2015. Sustained runs in the side have been rare though.

“There are a few like that,” said Lambert. “I don’t know the last time Andre (Dozzell) played five or six games in a row (before this season) – I don’t think the lad’s ever done it before. It’s the same with Teddy Bishop and Emyr Huws.

“You know some of those lads are on the borderline of fatigue or injury, but they’ve just got to try and sustain it. I think they’re enjoying their football at the minute and I hope that continues.”

Myles Kenlock in Carabao Cup action against Fulham. Photo: Steve Waller Myles Kenlock in Carabao Cup action against Fulham. Photo: Steve Waller

Corrie Ndaba played at left-back in last Tuesday’s EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham and Lambert says he has put a loan exit for the young Irishman on hold for now.

“He did well against Gillingham,” he said. “But as I said the other night, that one game doesn’t really change my way of thinking.

“Corrie did really, really well and that’s why we won’t let him out on loan at this minute until we know how Wardy is.”