Poll

New Ipswich racer Kennett 'full of confidence' as he looks forward to Witches challenge

New Witch, Edward Kennett Archant

Ipswich Witches new boy, Edward Kennett, says he arrives at Foxhall Heath this week, 'full of confidence.'

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk with his flying speedway team. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ipswich Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk with his flying speedway team. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The 32-year-old Eastbourne-based racer has taken the place of Frenchman David Bellego in the Witches septet, as the Suffolk side look to strengthen their hand.

The Witches are in second place in the Premiership table and the only team not to have dropped a single point at home - Belle Vue are top.

It's been an encouraging start to the season and Kennett's addition is very likely to strengthen the Witches, especially at Foxhall Heath.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Kennett said.

MORE: Five things we learned about Ipswich Witches' win over Peterborough on Thursday

"It's a good move for me. I'm only riding in the Championship for Eastbourne and have no other club. I had another offer come in but I'm glad Ipswich called because I like the Foxhall track.

"I had told Chris in the winter I would be keen to race for Ipswich so, as I said, it was nice to get the call, even though it was a bit of a surprise when it came.

"I'm full of confidence at the moment and the Ipswich fans knows I'll always give it 110%."

You may also want to watch:

Kennett has enjoyed some good meetings at Foxhall over the years, but he has never ridden for the Witches, only as a guest rider on a couple of occasions.

And he likes the look of the Witches team.

MORE: Last week's Danny King column

"Things seem to be going well at Ipswich, Jake Allen and Cameron Heeps at reserve are very strong," Kennett said.

"Whoever ends up in the reserve position if the averages change is going to be strong for Ipswich."

Presenter Kevin Long interviewing skipper Danny King ahead of the Ipswich v Peterborough meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Presenter Kevin Long interviewing skipper Danny King ahead of the Ipswich v Peterborough meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Witches entertain Swindon Robins at Foxhall on Thursday night and will want to keep up their good home record.

"We are in a very strong position in the league and we have made a solid start," Ipswich team boss Ritchie Hawkins said.

"The home form has been key, and we need to carry it on against Swindon, which is another tough test.

"At home, we are getting the battling wins and showing how tough we are but away from home we are performing better than at home.

"We are getting the job done though and there is plenty more to come."