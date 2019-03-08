'We are still in it' – Kent and Eastman give their reactions to U's big win

Frankie Kent drives a low ball in for the U's second goal, early in the second half against MK Dons. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Here is the reaction from players and both managers following Saturday’s rip-roaring 2-0 victory for the play-off chasing U’s, over top three contenders MK Dons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Managers meet: MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale greets Colchester United boss John McGreal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Managers meet: MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale greets Colchester United boss John McGreal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

U's centre-halves Frankie Kent and Tom Eastman both delivered top-notch displays, while managers John McGreal and Paul Tisdale agreed with the final outcome.

Goalscorer Frankie Kent: “I really enjoyed that game, I loved it, and so did all the boys. We knew we had a tough game today and we knew that we had a job to do. Thankfully we have done it, and it was nice to keep a clean-sheet as well.

“We know that we are a good team – we have said that all season – which is why it's been disappointing those last couple of months, with the (poor) form that we have had.

“But we are still in it, and we'll be giving it a real go next weekend.

- Carl Marston's U's Player Ratings

“With my goal, I had a break from the edge of the box. I just thought there was no one around here, so I kept going.

You may also want to watch:

“I gave it to Frank (Nouble)and carried on running. Sam (Szmodics) did well to get it and luckily enough my shot went in. To be fair, there's been a few better goals than that this season, and I got a bit lucky because the ball went through the geezer's legs (keeper Lee Nicholls) I think.”

Fellow centre-half Tom Eastman: “From the first whistle we played well, got the early goal and never looked like we would lose the game.

“It was a really positive performance from us. The early goal was a big boost, and we have usually gone on to do well in matches if we score first. It was perfect for us, to score early in both halves.

“It was a great defensive performance, and a great attacking performance as well. We could maybe have scored a few more goals, but we will take that 2-0 win.

Main Talking Points, looking ahead to Lincoln City

U's boss John McGreal: “This was a terrific all-round display. From minute one, we set our stall out, and Sammie (Szmodics) gave us a great start. I felt that we would get more opportunities, if we got the early goal, and so it proved because MK Dons needed the win as badly as we did.

“Courtney (Senior) is gutted in the dressing room that he has not scored today, but he got into some good areas and his pace was electric.

“At least this win has given us a chance next weekend,”

MK Dons boss Tisdale: “We didn't seem to get any luck in our game today, although we possibly didn't deserve to win. I'm not too downbeat.”