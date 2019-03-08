Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'We are still in it' – Kent and Eastman give their reactions to U's big win

PUBLISHED: 06:00 29 April 2019

Frankie Kent drives a low ball in for the U's second goal, early in the second half against MK Dons. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Frankie Kent drives a low ball in for the U's second goal, early in the second half against MK Dons. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Here is the reaction from players and both managers following Saturday’s rip-roaring 2-0 victory for the play-off chasing U’s, over top three contenders MK Dons.

Managers meet: MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale greets Colchester United boss John McGreal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMManagers meet: MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale greets Colchester United boss John McGreal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

U's centre-halves Frankie Kent and Tom Eastman both delivered top-notch displays, while managers John McGreal and Paul Tisdale agreed with the final outcome.

Goalscorer Frankie Kent: “I really enjoyed that game, I loved it, and so did all the boys. We knew we had a tough game today and we knew that we had a job to do. Thankfully we have done it, and it was nice to keep a clean-sheet as well.

“We know that we are a good team – we have said that all season – which is why it's been disappointing those last couple of months, with the (poor) form that we have had.

“But we are still in it, and we'll be giving it a real go next weekend.

- Carl Marston's U's Player Ratings

“With my goal, I had a break from the edge of the box. I just thought there was no one around here, so I kept going.

You may also want to watch:

“I gave it to Frank (Nouble)and carried on running. Sam (Szmodics) did well to get it and luckily enough my shot went in. To be fair, there's been a few better goals than that this season, and I got a bit lucky because the ball went through the geezer's legs (keeper Lee Nicholls) I think.”

Fellow centre-half Tom Eastman: “From the first whistle we played well, got the early goal and never looked like we would lose the game.

“It was a really positive performance from us. The early goal was a big boost, and we have usually gone on to do well in matches if we score first. It was perfect for us, to score early in both halves.

“It was a great defensive performance, and a great attacking performance as well. We could maybe have scored a few more goals, but we will take that 2-0 win.

Main Talking Points, looking ahead to Lincoln City

U's boss John McGreal: “This was a terrific all-round display. From minute one, we set our stall out, and Sammie (Szmodics) gave us a great start. I felt that we would get more opportunities, if we got the early goal, and so it proved because MK Dons needed the win as badly as we did.

“Courtney (Senior) is gutted in the dressing room that he has not scored today, but he got into some good areas and his pace was electric.

“At least this win has given us a chance next weekend,”

MK Dons boss Tisdale: “We didn't seem to get any luck in our game today, although we possibly didn't deserve to win. I'm not too downbeat.”

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Firefighters tackle double building blaze on country road

The blaze is affecting two buildings on Sedgefen Road, Lakenheath Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Psychological switch rather than ability upgrade is Town’s biggest battle

Jack O'Connell heads Sheffield United 2-0 in front against Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Suffolk and Essex runners among 40,000 taking part in London Marathon

Chris Rose, who ran the race to grant his late wife'’s last wish, pictured with his son Jack Picture: CHRIS ROSE

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Firefighters tackle double building blaze on country road

The blaze is affecting two buildings on Sedgefen Road, Lakenheath Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Psychological switch rather than ability upgrade is Town’s biggest battle

Jack O'Connell heads Sheffield United 2-0 in front against Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Suffolk and Essex runners among 40,000 taking part in London Marathon

Chris Rose, who ran the race to grant his late wife'’s last wish, pictured with his son Jack Picture: CHRIS ROSE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We are still in it’ – Kent and Eastman give their reactions to U’s big win

Frankie Kent drives a low ball in for the U's second goal, early in the second half against MK Dons. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Tavis killers in court today ahead of sentencing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - his killers are due to be sentenced this week Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Newly-launched farmers’ market to return to Ipswich Cornhill

People flocked to Ipswich's first farmers' market earlier this month, despite the rain Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa trying – and failing – to pronounce ‘Ipswich’

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa hit a stumbling block when discussing Ipswich this afternoon Picture: PA WIRE/RICHARD SELLERS

Firefighters tackle double building blaze on country road

The blaze is affecting two buildings on Sedgefen Road, Lakenheath Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists