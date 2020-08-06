E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Report: Keogh set to turn down Ipswich and join League One rival

PUBLISHED: 20:23 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:31 06 August 2020

Richard Keogh was controversially sacked by Derby County last October. Photo: PA

Experienced centre-back Richard Keogh is set to turn down an offer from Ipswich Town and sign for their League One rivals MK Dons, reports the Guardian.

Blues boss Paul Lambert is understood to have been keen on signing the 33-year-old as he gets closer to recovering from the knee injury he sustained in a car crash last September.

The 26-cap Republic of Ireland international was controversially sacked by Derby County over the incident in which he was a passenger. Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett, both convicted of drink driving after the collision, were kept on by the Championship club, with Keogh still in a legal battle with the Championship club he represented for seven years.

MORE: ‘We have to get somebody in because last season wasn’t good enough’ - Lambert reveals transfer frustrations

The Guardian reports that Keogh “had various offers, one from Ipswich – where he played from eight to 16”, but that the defender “has been impressed by Milton Keynes and the vision of the manager, Russell Martin, and is ready to commit to them”.

It’s also reported that Keogh is ahead of schedule with his recovery from injury and could be back playing again as soon as October, with the new season set to start on September 12.

MK Dons finished 19th in League One after a points per game method was used to decide the final standings.

The Dons really picked up after former Norwich City favourite Martin was appointed as manager in November. They lost just five of their last 17 games heading into the Covid-19 suspension (W6 D6).

