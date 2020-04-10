On this day in Town’s history: Beattie plays his final game for the Blues
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year – and today we go back to 1981, when Kevin Beattie played his final game as a Ipswich Town player
Kevin Beattie, widely acknowledged as the greatest player in Town’s history, played in what turned out to be his last match for Ipswich which was a big one as the Blues faced Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Villa Park in April 1981.
He suffered a broken arm in the game and had to be helped off the pitch with the game goaless. It proved his final game for the club and sadly, The Blues weren’t able to reach their second FA Cup final as the game went into extra-time and Paul Power settled the result as he scored a free-kick to send his side to Wembley.
By then, years of problems with Beattie’s knees had taken their toll, ending his England career in 1977 and increasingly interfering with his club availability. After the fifth in a series of unsuccessful operations in 1981 Beattie was forced to call time with Ipswich at the end of the year.
Beattie joined the Blues as a 15-year-old in 1970 and came through the youth ranks at Portman Road, making his first team debut at Manchester United in August 1972 aged 18 as the Blues won the game 2–1 at Old Trafford and went on to make 307 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals
He tried short-lived comebacks with Colchester United and Middlesbrough during 1982-83, then moved into non-league football in the mid-80s, interspersed with brief periods at three minor teams in Scandinavia.
