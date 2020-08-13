Cup draws, fixtures release and when KO games will be played... some key dates for your diary

The League One fixtures and EFL Cup first round draw will be revealed next week. Photos: Archant/PA Archant

The EFL have today announced when the League One fixtures will be announced, when the EFL Cup and Trophy draws will be made and when their knock-out competitions are scheduled to take place in 2020/21. Here are the key dates for your diary.

If somebody from L1 puts an EFL Cup run together then their early schedule will look like this...



SEPT

Sat 5 - Cup R1

Tues 8 - Trophy

Sat 12 - Lg

Tues 15 - Cup R2

Sat 19 - Lg

Tues 22 - Cup R3

Sat 26 - Lg

Tues 29 - Cup R4



OCT

Sat 3 - Lg

Tues 6 - Trophy

Sat 10 - Lg — Stuart Watson (@Stuart_Watson) August 13, 2020

CUP DRAW

The draw for the first round of the EFL Cup will be made on Sky Sports News next Tuesday (Aug 18) at a time to be confirmed.

It will, as always, be regionalised. However, this year, it will be unseeded. That’s a bonus for Ipswich because they were set to lose their seeding following an 11th place finish in League One.

The Blues could end up facing anyone from the south in tiers two to four, from Fulham to Leyton Orient.

FIXTURES OUT

At 9am next Friday (Aug 21), the League One fixtures for a truncated 2020/21 campaign will be revealed.

It’s been confirmed that the regular seasons in the Championship, League One and League Two will conclude on May 8/9.

With the season six weeks shorter than usual due to Covid-19, there will be 11 midweek league games in League One next season.

The play-off finals will take place at Wembley Stadium over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend of May 29/31.

EFL CUP DATES

The first round is scheduled for September 5, but because that clashes with an international window clubs will have the option to move their ties forward a week to August 29 should they wish.

The schedule for the following rounds is thus:

Round two: Sept 15/16

Round three: Sept 22/23

Round four: Sept 29/30

Round five: Dec 22/23

Semis: Jan 5/6 (to be played at the venue of the club drawn out the hat first)

Final: Feb 28

EFL TROPHY DATES

The competition format remains unchanged – so that’s three group games (regionalised), followed by five KO rounds.

The group stage draw will take place next Tuesday (August 18) at 1.30pm on TalkSPORT 2.

Southern Category One academy sides taking part this year are: Arsenal, Chelsea, Southampton, Fulham, Brighton, Norwich and West Ham.

Dates for games are as follows:

Group game 1: Sept 8/9

Group game 2: Oct 6/7

Group game 3: Nov 10/11

Round of 32: Dec 8/9

Round of 16: Jan 12/13

Quarters: Feb 2/3

Semis: Feb 16/17

Final: March 14

FA CUP

The FA has announced that FA Cup replays have been scrapped for this coming season ‘to assist in easing pressure on the football schedule and to ensure that domestic competitions can still be delivered’.

The world famous competition will also be less lucrative for clubs this season, with the overall prize fund returning to the same level as the 2017-18 campaign ‘due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic’.