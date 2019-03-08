E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'I want to progress my career' - Town icon Dyer leaves role as Blues under 18 coach

PUBLISHED: 10:24 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 08 August 2019

Kieron Dyer, left, has decided to leave his role as a coach of the Ipswich Town under 18 side. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Kieron Dyer, left, has decided to leave his role as a coach of the Ipswich Town under 18 side. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town icon Kieron Dyer has left his role as a coach with the club's under 18 side in a bid to further his career in management at the top level of the game.

Kieron Dyer is an Ipswich Town icon. Picture: ARCHANTKieron Dyer is an Ipswich Town icon. Picture: ARCHANT

Dyer, a product of the Town academy who played more than 100 times for the Blues before a big money move to Newcastle United and a lengthy career in the Premier League, returned to the club in 2014 to coach promising youngsters.

MORE: Dave Gooderham: Actions speak louder than words, Marcus - so back Lambert, because we can be successful this season

He told the club website: "I've enjoyed my time working as a coach with the academy. Everyone knows what the club means to me.

You may also want to watch:

"I think it's the right time for me to move on now though and see what other opportunities are out there. I want to progress my career and that means working every day with senior pros."

MORE: Kieron Dyer has Three Lions back on his shirt after catching the coaching bug

Town's general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, added: "We are obviously sorry to see Kieron go. He's keen to work at first-team level and we understand that and wish him every success in the future."

MORE: 'Judge him on the cards I've dealt him' - Evans on Lambert expectations amid 'no significant transfer budget'

The move comes after Darren Smith, the academy's head of goalkeeping, also left his role to become keepers coach down the A12 at Colchester United.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Remedy the injustice’ – Investigation slams council’s slow handling of controversial housing scheme

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham, pictured during construction Picture: RACHEL EDGE

What is Suffolk’s favourite children’s book?

Sanvi Sinha with Suffolk's favourite children's book, The Gruffalo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s transfer deadline day... part one – What today means for Ipswich Town

Premier League clubs have made enquiries about Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell. Photo: Ross Halls

‘I want to progress my career’ - Town icon Dyer leaves role as Blues under 18 coach

Kieron Dyer, left, has decided to leave his role as a coach of the Ipswich Town under 18 side. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Newly-opened rare breeds meat butchery in running for rural accolade

Oak House Farm's Red Polls Picture: CHARLIE WOOLF
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists