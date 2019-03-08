'I want to progress my career' - Town icon Dyer leaves role as Blues under 18 coach

Kieron Dyer, left, has decided to leave his role as a coach of the Ipswich Town under 18 side. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town icon Kieron Dyer has left his role as a coach with the club's under 18 side in a bid to further his career in management at the top level of the game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kieron Dyer is an Ipswich Town icon. Picture: ARCHANT Kieron Dyer is an Ipswich Town icon. Picture: ARCHANT

Dyer, a product of the Town academy who played more than 100 times for the Blues before a big money move to Newcastle United and a lengthy career in the Premier League, returned to the club in 2014 to coach promising youngsters.

MORE: Dave Gooderham: Actions speak louder than words, Marcus - so back Lambert, because we can be successful this season

He told the club website: "I've enjoyed my time working as a coach with the academy. Everyone knows what the club means to me.

You may also want to watch:

"I think it's the right time for me to move on now though and see what other opportunities are out there. I want to progress my career and that means working every day with senior pros."

MORE: Kieron Dyer has Three Lions back on his shirt after catching the coaching bug

Town's general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, added: "We are obviously sorry to see Kieron go. He's keen to work at first-team level and we understand that and wish him every success in the future."

MORE: 'Judge him on the cards I've dealt him' - Evans on Lambert expectations amid 'no significant transfer budget'

The move comes after Darren Smith, the academy's head of goalkeeping, also left his role to become keepers coach down the A12 at Colchester United.