Kieron Dyer column: Messi, Maguire and a chance for the Blues to ease any pressure

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 04 September 2020

Kieron Dyer - brings his new column to you this season Photo: STEVE WALLER

Kieron Dyer - brings his new column to you this season Photo: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Kieron Dyer played more than 100 times for Ipswich Town and 300 career league games in total. He won 33 England caps. This season he has joined us to bring you his exclusive new column

Lionel Messi - on his way to Manchester City? Photo: PALionel Messi - on his way to Manchester City? Photo: PA

Well, hi everyone and welcome to my new column. I hope you enjoy it.

For those who remember, I used to write a column in the Green’Un sports paper back in the day. I did it for two seasons, my final year at Town and my first season at Newcastle. The column was called ‘Special K’ and I really enjoyed it.

So much so, I’m delighted to be able to give you my thoughts on the world of Ipswich Town and football in general, including some of the really big stories us football fans are talking about.

Please feel free to ask any questions. E-mail Mike Bacon or any of the boys at the EADT/Star sports desk, or drop me a line on the end of any tweets or Facebook posts when the column appears.

Teddy Bishop on the ball. Hopefully he and his team-mates can enjoy a cracking season. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTeddy Bishop on the ball. Hopefully he and his team-mates can enjoy a cracking season. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

So, where do I start?

Well, I’ll tell you where I’ll start. With the news Lionel Messi could be gracing English football this season.

Wow! How good would that be?

I think it is going to happen from what I’ve heard. If Man City can get rid of that ridiculous release clause, which is just over £600m, then I would say it’s nailed on he will be in the Premier League. And what a coup that would be.

He’s still the best player in the world - despite being 33 - and he’s got a good few years still in the tank.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire during a Premier League match at Old Trafford. Photo: PAManchester United's Harry Maguire during a Premier League match at Old Trafford. Photo: PA

It’s interesting, because everyone always says the Premier League is the best league in the world, yet since the formation of the Premier League, only two players - Michael Owen and Cristiano Ronaldo, when he was at Man United – have won the Ballon d’Or. The best players in the world at the time have rarely played in England.

Still, that could change - Messi is still the current holder of the Ballon d’Or.

MORE: Who should start at centre-back for Town?

Kieron is doing plenty of media work these days. Picture: GREGG BROWNKieron is doing plenty of media work these days. Picture: GREGG BROWN

What can we expect this season from Ipswich Town?

Well, pre-season has been a bit mixed for the Blues. But as a player, I always said results were never top of my list in pre-season.

It’s all about getting fit and staying free of injury. I think it’s important getting the tactical side of things right and Town are trying to play out from the back - that is an ideal thing to do pre-season - experiment with tactics.

I had loads of pre-seasons where we won every game, then couldn’t win a league match for about eight games.

Other times we were hopeless in pre-season, then won our first four.

Because last season didn’t finish well for Town, I suppose it would have been nice to produce some great pre-season results. But quite honestly, it’s what happens this weekend against Bristol Rovers that counts. A win and a bit of pressure will be lifted off the players - and that would be a good start.

It is not often a season begins with a cup game, but when I was at Newcastle, that was often the case. We would have Champions League qualifiers or Intertoto Cup games before the Premier League started.

I used to like that because it gave you a competitive game and edge over other teams who were still only playing pre-season.

So, what to I hope from Town this season?

Well we’ve got to be looking at the play-offs, even top two. I don’t think the three teams that came down from League One, Wigan, Charlton and Hull are going to be huge forces in the division. Both Wigan and Charlton have had their problems in the summer.

The wage cap that has been announced, I don’t think will be a huge issue with the Blues as many of their younger players especially, are not going to break that. A fully-fit Kane Vincent-Young will be a huge boost as well.

I can’t wait for the season to start and here’s hoping Town hit the ground running.

MORE: Town fans could be back at Portman Road before end of month

I have a bit of sympathy for Harry Maguire.

I don’t know all the ins and outs, but I do know the pandemic has meant if players wanted a summer break abroad, they were restricted to where they could go because of having to quarantine on their return.

So, everyone seems to have gone to Mykonos, in Greece this summer. Premier League players and lots of fans - a bit of a recipe for disaster.

The fact he is pleading his innocence says much. He clearly feels he is innocent. If he was guilty, I’m sure he would just accept his fate and move on.

I hope you enjoyed my first column.

I’ve been doing a lot of media work of late, TalkSport, Five Live, Sky TV. I enjoy it, but it doesn’t distract from my real aim of managing and coaching.

That’s what I want to do more of and I like to think all the media work is a type of job interview, so clubs can see what I’m all about.

Take care and speak next week and don’t forget, drop me a line if you wish, via... mike.bacon@archant.co.uk

AS TOLD TO MIKE BACON

