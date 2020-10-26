‘I’m looking forward to it’ - Town icon Dyer reveals new role with club
PUBLISHED: 11:17 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 26 October 2020
Ipswich Town icon Kieron Dyer is to start work as the coach of the club’s U23 side later this week, he’s revealed.
Dyer, a product of the Town academy who played more than 100 times for the Blues before a big money move to Newcastle United and a lengthy career in the Premier League, rejoined the club in 2014 to school youngsters, before leaving his role as under-18 coach last year, saying he wanted to ‘progress my career.’
But, while working as a Sky Sports pundit yesterday, the 41-year-old revealed that he’s accepted a new role with the club’s under 23s.
He said: “I start officially on Thursday, doing the Ipswich under 23s. I’m looking forward to it, got a good history wth the football club and there’s a good youth system.
“We’re in (Academy) category 2, but the way we survive as a club is getting the youngsters through and selling them on for money.
“That’s what happened with me and a lot of players - Darren Bent, Titus Bramble, Darren Ambrose, Jason Dozzell, who’s got a younger son Andre who could be worth a few quid, so we’ve got some talented kids.”
It’s understood that Gerard Nash, the current U23 boss, will move into a new scouting role.
