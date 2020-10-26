E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘I’m looking forward to it’ - Town icon Dyer reveals new role with club

PUBLISHED: 11:17 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 26 October 2020

Kieron Dyer has revealed he's going to start work as Ipswich Town's new U23 coach this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kieron Dyer has revealed he's going to start work as Ipswich Town's new U23 coach this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich Town icon Kieron Dyer is to start work as the coach of the club’s U23 side later this week, he’s revealed.

Kieron Dye served as one of Town's U18 coaches until last yearr Picture: ROSS HALLSKieron Dye served as one of Town's U18 coaches until last yearr Picture: ROSS HALLS

Dyer, a product of the Town academy who played more than 100 times for the Blues before a big money move to Newcastle United and a lengthy career in the Premier League, rejoined the club in 2014 to school youngsters, before leaving his role as under-18 coach last year, saying he wanted to ‘progress my career.’

But, while working as a Sky Sports pundit yesterday, the 41-year-old revealed that he’s accepted a new role with the club’s under 23s.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Controversial face from Lambert’s past, former Town striker turned manager and plenty of banana skins - FA Cup draw tonight

Kieron Dyer in action for the Blues against Bradford City in 1998Kieron Dyer in action for the Blues against Bradford City in 1998

He said: “I start officially on Thursday, doing the Ipswich under 23s. I’m looking forward to it, got a good history wth the football club and there’s a good youth system.

“We’re in (Academy) category 2, but the way we survive as a club is getting the youngsters through and selling them on for money.

“That’s what happened with me and a lot of players - Darren Bent, Titus Bramble, Darren Ambrose, Jason Dozzell, who’s got a younger son Andre who could be worth a few quid, so we’ve got some talented kids.”

It’s understood that Gerard Nash, the current U23 boss, will move into a new scouting role.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Latest coronavirus data shows slight rise in hospital admissions

Suffolk coronavirus cases: Latest NHS data shows rise in hospital admissions (file image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans to restore cooking school and cafe after devastating blaze

The ICE cafe and cooking school in Rougham, which is set to be restored after a fire Picture: MARK HEATH

14 homes set to be built in village

The homes are set to be built in Little Waldingfield, near Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

‘I’m looking forward to it’ - Town icon Dyer reveals new role with club

Kieron Dyer has revealed he's going to start work as Ipswich Town's new U23 coach this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ex-teacher opens new zero waste refill shop in town centre

Tracey Goddard has opened Refill Eco in The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND