‘I’m looking forward to it’ - Town icon Dyer reveals new role with club

Kieron Dyer has revealed he's going to start work as Ipswich Town's new U23 coach this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ipswich Town icon Kieron Dyer is to start work as the coach of the club’s U23 side later this week, he’s revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kieron Dye served as one of Town's U18 coaches until last yearr Picture: ROSS HALLS Kieron Dye served as one of Town's U18 coaches until last yearr Picture: ROSS HALLS

Dyer, a product of the Town academy who played more than 100 times for the Blues before a big money move to Newcastle United and a lengthy career in the Premier League, rejoined the club in 2014 to school youngsters, before leaving his role as under-18 coach last year, saying he wanted to ‘progress my career.’

But, while working as a Sky Sports pundit yesterday, the 41-year-old revealed that he’s accepted a new role with the club’s under 23s.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Controversial face from Lambert’s past, former Town striker turned manager and plenty of banana skins - FA Cup draw tonight

Kieron Dyer in action for the Blues against Bradford City in 1998 Kieron Dyer in action for the Blues against Bradford City in 1998

He said: “I start officially on Thursday, doing the Ipswich under 23s. I’m looking forward to it, got a good history wth the football club and there’s a good youth system.

“We’re in (Academy) category 2, but the way we survive as a club is getting the youngsters through and selling them on for money.

“That’s what happened with me and a lot of players - Darren Bent, Titus Bramble, Darren Ambrose, Jason Dozzell, who’s got a younger son Andre who could be worth a few quid, so we’ve got some talented kids.”

It’s understood that Gerard Nash, the current U23 boss, will move into a new scouting role.