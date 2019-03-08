Breaking

Ipswich Witches riders finish second and fourth in British Final

British Final, Belle Vue National Stadium

Ipswich Witches riders Danny King and Chris Harris just missed out on the British title despite both getting to the final at Belle Vue - the meeting was won by Peterborough's Charles Wright.

King, who won the title in 2016, finished top of the pile after all riders had five rides during the heats, while Harris did enough to reach the semis after notching 11.

In that semi Harris finished second behind Wright to book his place in the last four.

But King could only finish second after passing Craig Cook in the final, with Wright already well ahead. Harris never threatened in the final.

Harris had won the British title in 2007, 2009 and 2010.

On an exciting night of racing, Wright made the best start in the final and rode a brave first lap to pull away from Cook, who King passed on his way into second

Ipswich's other representatives, Edward Kennett and Richard Lawson and Mildenhall's Danny Ayres all failed to make the semi-finals.

The Witches entertain Belle Vue at Foxhall on Thursday.