Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Breaking

Ipswich Witches riders finish second and fourth in British Final

PUBLISHED: 22:29 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:29 29 July 2019

Danny King. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Danny King. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

British Final, Belle Vue National Stadium

Chris Harris. Picture: STEVE WALLERChris Harris. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches riders Danny King and Chris Harris just missed out on the British title despite both getting to the final at Belle Vue - the meeting was won by Peterborough's Charles Wright.

King, who won the title in 2016, finished top of the pile after all riders had five rides during the heats, while Harris did enough to reach the semis after notching 11.

In that semi Harris finished second behind Wright to book his place in the last four.

You may also want to watch:

But King could only finish second after passing Craig Cook in the final, with Wright already well ahead. Harris never threatened in the final.

Harris had won the British title in 2007, 2009 and 2010.

On an exciting night of racing, Wright made the best start in the final and rode a brave first lap to pull away from Cook, who King passed on his way into second

Ipswich's other representatives, Edward Kennett and Richard Lawson and Mildenhall's Danny Ayres all failed to make the semi-finals.

The Witches entertain Belle Vue at Foxhall on Thursday.

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Young boy airlifted to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Young boy airlifted to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Young boy airlifted to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

First passenger service run for new dual-power Greater Anglia train

The first new Stadler Flirt train has entered service on the line between Lowestoft and Norwich. Picture; GREATER ANGLIA

Ipswich Witches riders finish second and fourth in British Final

Danny King. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

A thousand years of war and peace brought to life at Kentwell Hall

First World War soldiers on the parade ground. Kentwell Hall is hosting a 'Hall at War and Peace' weekend with 60 volunteer re-enactors Photo: Kentwell Hall

Sutton Hoo at 80: ‘Gentleman’s daughter’ who unlocked the treasures

Edith and Frank Pretty's wedding photograph Picture: Original photography from the National Trust collection, reproduced with thanks to the Pretty family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists