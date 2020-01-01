Super Freddie leads the way in five-star Sudbury performance

AFC Sudbury's Freddie King, a hat-trick against Histon. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Thomas Bradford

AFC Sudbury 5 Histon 0

There are insufficient superlatives to describe the magnitude of this win for AFC Sudbury as they destroyed Histon with this five-star performance that featured a hat trick from teenager Freddie King, writes John Campany.

The Cambridgeshire side were given a football lesson from the first minute to the final whistle that gave Lance Kay's side a rude awakening from a team whose transformation in style of play over the past weeks has been so significant.

Both sides were looking for points for different reasons in this New Year's Day holiday clash at the Mel Group Stadium before a holiday crowd of 311.

The Cambridgeshire side were positioned sixth in the table one place off the play-off positions, whilst Mark Morsley's side were languishing in 16th place in need of points to ensure they do not become engulfed in a relegation fight.

In the event, the 'Yellows' completed a double having beaten Histon at the Glass World Stadium 4-1 in August, but the 'Stutes' had been in good recent form winning there previous three matches including successes over rivals Bury Town and Cambridge City.

Reece Harris opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a penetrating run down the left before cutting inside and firing across keeper Sam Roach.

Sudbury were controlling the game with crisp passing movements and with Liam Bennett and Harris causing mayhem in the wide positions the visiting defence was being run ragged.

Indeed, the second goal on 28 minutes, from Bennett's incisive run and cross, culminated in Freddie King's thunderous volley crashing into the net. It was all too much for Histon who hardly mounted a decent attack as they went further behind five minutes later when Callum Harrison's pin point corner was headed home by skipper Baris Altintop.

Histon tried to salvage the game in the early moments of the second half, but Paul Walker the home keeper was virtually redundant such was the 'Yellows' dominance and class.

To combat the home supremacy there was an element of over physical play that Morsley's men had to contend with, but it made no difference as two further goals completed the rout against a hapless Histon.

Bennett's cross was headed against the post by Harris and King ghosted in to fire home the rebound and then Sean Marks was bundled over in the penalty area enabling teenager King to place his spot kick wide of Sam Roach.