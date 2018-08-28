Teenager Freddie is King as he wins derby for AFC Sudbury

Bostik North AFC Sudbury 4 Felixstowe & Walton United 2 When these two Suffolk rivals went in for the half-time break at 0-0, it would have been AFC Sudbury who felt they could and maybe should have been two or three goals ahead, writes Barry Grossmith.

Some fine work between the sticks by Felixstowe & Walton keeper Jack Spurling in that first period, however, meant there was everything to play for in the second.

The visitors had more to offer in the second 45 but it AFC who opened the scoring with a 66th minute penalty from Paul Hayes. Six minutes later, a Rhys Henry effort brought the sides level but with just over five minutes remaining, Callum Harrison netted for Sudbury again.

When Seasiders’ frontman Jack Ainsley headed home from a Callum Bennett corner on 87 minutes, it looked as if a share of the spoils was going to be the likely outcome.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Freddie King had replaced Phil Kelly on 73 minutes for Mark Morsley’s team and nobody knew how significant that change would prove to be.

Goals from the youngster in the 91st and 93rd minutes saw Felixstowe go down to a first defeat in four and, despite knowing they had made Sudbury work hard in the second half, the disappointment was visible among players and fans alike.

Seasiders’ assistant boss Danny Bloomfield said: “We didn’t do today what we have been doing in the last few games. We didn’t get tight enough in the right areas but we knew they couldn’t play better in the second half whilst we could. And we did.

“We were always a threat. Of course I’m disappointed we didn’t come away with a point at least.”

Sudbury boss Mark Morsley added: “We were always being positive and even after conceding two goals we never gave up. The lads have total belief in each other. I thought we were the better side.”

Sudbury travel to Barking this Saturday, whilst for Felixstowe there is the Suffolk Premier Cup quarter final at home to Hadliegh United on Tuesday night, where the Seasiders will be keen to return to winning ways.