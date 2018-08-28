Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Teenager Freddie is King as he wins derby for AFC Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 10:37 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 10 February 2019

AFC Sudbury's Freddie King celebrates his late winner in their 4-2 win over Felixstowe & Walton United. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

AFC Sudbury's Freddie King celebrates his late winner in their 4-2 win over Felixstowe & Walton United. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Thomas Bradford

Bostik North

AFC Sudbury 4

Felixstowe & Walton United 2

When these two Suffolk rivals went in for the half-time break at 0-0, it would have been AFC Sudbury who felt they could and maybe should have been two or three goals ahead, writes Barry Grossmith.

Some fine work between the sticks by Felixstowe & Walton keeper Jack Spurling in that first period, however, meant there was everything to play for in the second.

The visitors had more to offer in the second 45 but it AFC who opened the scoring with a 66th minute penalty from Paul Hayes. Six minutes later, a Rhys Henry effort brought the sides level but with just over five minutes remaining, Callum Harrison netted for Sudbury again.

When Seasiders’ frontman Jack Ainsley headed home from a Callum Bennett corner on 87 minutes, it looked as if a share of the spoils was going to be the likely outcome.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Freddie King had replaced Phil Kelly on 73 minutes for Mark Morsley’s team and nobody knew how significant that change would prove to be.

AFC Sudbury celebrate Freddie King's late brace in their win over Felixstowe & Walton. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORDAFC Sudbury celebrate Freddie King's late brace in their win over Felixstowe & Walton. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Goals from the youngster in the 91st and 93rd minutes saw Felixstowe go down to a first defeat in four and, despite knowing they had made Sudbury work hard in the second half, the disappointment was visible among players and fans alike.

Seasiders’ assistant boss Danny Bloomfield said: “We didn’t do today what we have been doing in the last few games. We didn’t get tight enough in the right areas but we knew they couldn’t play better in the second half whilst we could. And we did.

“We were always a threat. Of course I’m disappointed we didn’t come away with a point at least.”

Sudbury boss Mark Morsley added: “We were always being positive and even after conceding two goals we never gave up. The lads have total belief in each other. I thought we were the better side.”

The Seasiders thought they had secured a pointat AFC Sudbury following Jack Ainsley's (second from left) 87th minute equaliser - but it wasn't to be. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORDThe Seasiders thought they had secured a pointat AFC Sudbury following Jack Ainsley's (second from left) 87th minute equaliser - but it wasn't to be. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Sudbury travel to Barking this Saturday, whilst for Felixstowe there is the Suffolk Premier Cup quarter final at home to Hadliegh United on Tuesday night, where the Seasiders will be keen to return to winning ways.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Leiston family beg missing Leon Clark to return home

Leon Clark has been missing from Leiston since Monday February 4. Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Body found after Leiston fire identified as missing man Leon Clark

Leon Clark, aged 20. of Leiston, was reported missing on Thursday by his distraught family Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police search for Norwich man missing for three days

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rudge’s late goal rescues a point for Woodpeckers against Stow

Woodbridge Town players celebrate Jake Rudge's late leveller against Stowmarket Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Teenager Freddie is King as he wins derby for AFC Sudbury

AFC Sudbury's Freddie King celebrates his late winner in their 4-2 win over Felixstowe & Walton United. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Matchday Live: It’s derby day as Lambert takes his Blues to bitter rivals Norwich

Ipswich Town take on Norwich City at Carrow Road this afternoon

Hadleigh march on with a fourth straight victory, this time over Yarmouth

GOAL Kris Rose climbs highest and heads Hadleigh back into the lead Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Super Iron down high-flying Salford City

Callum Morton scores the winner for Braintree against Salford City. Photo: JON WEAVER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists