Kings of Anglia podcast: Winning the battle on the beach, Jackson's growth and what lies ahead

Luke Chambers celebrates the win at Tranmere Rovers Archant

Mark Heath and Andy Warren are back once again with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week we look back at the Blues' victory away at Tranmere as they continue their good form at the start of 2020.

We discuss Kayden Jackson, his growth this season and what lies ahead for both he and the Blues.

Plus there's plenty of mailbag fun.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Kane Vincent-Young is the cover star of the current edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE