Kings of Anglia Podcast: Another miserable loss, Bishop's bright spark and the big January transfer window preview

Kings of Anglia podcast episode 99 Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross Halls are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss another disappointing loss at Exeter in the EFL Trophy and look at the good, the bad and the ugly from that game.

Then we move on to the January transfer window where we discuss the potential ins and outs this month.

Of course there's the usual Mark's Big Question and a 'Best of the Decade' special edition of The Strike.

