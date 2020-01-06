E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia Podcast: Another miserable loss, Bishop's bright spark and the big January transfer window preview

PUBLISHED: 13:10 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 06 January 2020

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross Halls are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss another disappointing loss at Exeter in the EFL Trophy and look at the good, the bad and the ugly from that game.

Then we move on to the January transfer window where we discuss the potential ins and outs this month.

Of course there's the usual Mark's Big Question and a 'Best of the Decade' special edition of The Strike.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS



DEEZER



GOOGLE PODCASTS



Kane Vincent-Young is the cover star of the current edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE



