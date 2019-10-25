Kings of Anglia podcast: A bleak week for the Blues, the formation debate and is it time to panic?

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast. Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast - and there's a lot to discuss!

The boys look back on a bad week for the Blues, with those back-to-back 2-0 defeats, firstly at Accrington Stanley and then at home to Rotherham on Wednesday.

Mark asks if it's time to panic and where it's gone wrong, plus the team take on the formation debate and discuss the FA Cup First Round draw.

As usual there are plenty of mailbag questions, a look ahead to the Southend United game, The Strike and Mark's Big Question.

