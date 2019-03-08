Heavy Showers

Kings of Anglia podcast: A bizarre day at Town's German training camp, transfer rumours and Bishop injury latest

PUBLISHED: 13:13 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 18 July 2019

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood got off the mark during the Blues' trip to Germany.

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood got off the mark during the Blues' trip to Germany.

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we recap a strange weekend in Germany with the Ipswich Town squad and look at all the latest transfer and injury news, before then looking ahead to Town's visit to Colchester on Friday night.

There's also the usual dollop of mailbag questions.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

