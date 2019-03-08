Kings of Anglia podcast: A bizarre day at Town's German training camp, transfer rumours and Bishop injury latest

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood got off the mark during the Blues' trip to Germany. Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we recap a strange weekend in Germany with the Ipswich Town squad and look at all the latest transfer and injury news, before then looking ahead to Town's visit to Colchester on Friday night.

There's also the usual dollop of mailbag questions.

