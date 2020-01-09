E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia Podcast: Bialkowski's loan, Nsiala exit, the potential return of Smith and a big Accrington preview

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 January 2020

Bartosz Bialkowski is staying at Millwall while Toto Nsiala could be heading for Bolton.

Bartosz Bialkowski is staying at Millwall while Toto Nsiala could be heading for Bolton.

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with a preview edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

We look ahead to Town's game with Accrington while also looking at a busy week of transfers including Toto Nsiala, Bartosz Bialkowski and Danny Rowe (version two) discussions.

Of course there's the usual Mark's Big Question and a 'Best of the Decade' special edition of The Strike.

Kane Vincent-Young is the cover star of the current edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald.

