Kings of Anglia Podcast: Bialkowski's loan, Nsiala exit, the potential return of Smith and a big Accrington preview

Bartosz Bialkowski is staying at Millwall while Toto Nsiala could be heading for Bolton. Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with a preview edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

We look ahead to Town's game with Accrington while also looking at a busy week of transfers including Toto Nsiala, Bartosz Bialkowski and Danny Rowe (version two) discussions.

Of course there's the usual Mark's Big Question and a 'Best of the Decade' special edition of The Strike.

