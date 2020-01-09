Kings of Anglia Podcast: Bialkowski's loan, Nsiala exit, the potential return of Smith and a big Accrington preview
PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 January 2020
Archant
Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with a preview edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.
We look ahead to Town's game with Accrington while also looking at a busy week of transfers including Toto Nsiala, Bartosz Bialkowski and Danny Rowe (version two) discussions.
Of course there's the usual Mark's Big Question and a 'Best of the Decade' special edition of The Strike.
If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...
Kane Vincent-Young is the cover star of the current edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE