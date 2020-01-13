Kings of Anglia Podcast: A thumping win, a new way of playing and transfer talk

Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden celebrate against Accrington Stanley. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross Halls are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week we discuss the Blues' 4-1 victory over Accrington, a switch in playing style and this week's game with Oxford.

We discuss the latest Ipswich Town transfer news (this was recorded before the signing of Josh Earl was announced) and also enjoy a classic edition of The Strike.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Kane Vincent-Young is the cover star of the current edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE