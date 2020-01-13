Kings of Anglia Podcast: A thumping win, a new way of playing and transfer talk
PUBLISHED: 15:48 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 13 January 2020
Archant
Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross Halls are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.
This week we discuss the Blues' 4-1 victory over Accrington, a switch in playing style and this week's game with Oxford.
We discuss the latest Ipswich Town transfer news (this was recorded before the signing of Josh Earl was announced) and also enjoy a classic edition of The Strike.
If you like what you hear, please leave us a review
