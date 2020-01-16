E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia - Football in the rain, Tranmere swamp, Tommy Smith latest and transfer news

PUBLISHED: 17:42 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 16 January 2020

Ipswich Town had to battle through the rain for their draw at Oxford.

Ipswich Town had to battle through the rain for their draw at Oxford.

Archant

Mark Heath and Andy Warren are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

We discuss the draw at Oxford, wet and windy conditions, Tranmere's pitch and all the latest Ipswich Town transfer news.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Kane Vincent-Young is the cover star of the current edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE

