Kings of Anglia Podcast: The best (and worst) Ipswich Town loan player of all time and a world record attempt
PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 March 2020
Archant
Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.
This week we discuss the best (and worst) loan players in the history of Ipswich Town, before Stu has an attempt at a new world record.
Plus there’s The Strike and Mark’s Big Question.
If you like what you hear then you can subscribe to the podcast and leave a review (5*, naturally) on...
APPLE PODCASTS
DEEZER GOOGLE PODCASTS