Kings of Anglia Podcast: The best (and worst) Ipswich Town loan player of all time and a world record attempt

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 March 2020

Giovani dos Santos and Martijn Reuser both had memorable loan spells at Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Giovani dos Santos and Martijn Reuser both had memorable loan spells at Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the best (and worst) loan players in the history of Ipswich Town, before Stu has an attempt at a new world record.

Plus there’s The Strike and Mark’s Big Question.

If you like what you hear then you can subscribe to the podcast and leave a review (5*, naturally) on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZERGOOGLE PODCASTS

