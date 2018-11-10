Kings of Anglia Podcast: Reading draw, Lambert’s transformation and where Hurst will land next

Freddie Sears has scored in each of his last two games Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with the latest episode of the Kings of Anglia Podcast.

This week we discuss the 2-2 draw at Reading, the impact Paul Lambert has had during his first two weeks at Portman Road and the the chances of Paul Hurst returning to Shrewsbury.

We also dig into the mailbag.

