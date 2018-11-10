Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Reading draw, Lambert's transformation and where Hurst will land next

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 November 2018

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 November 2018

Freddie Sears has scored in each of his last two games

Freddie Sears has scored in each of his last two games

Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with the latest episode of the Kings of Anglia Podcast.

This week we discuss the 2-2 draw at Reading, the impact Paul Lambert has had during his first two weeks at Portman Road and the the chances of Paul Hurst returning to Shrewsbury.

We also dig into the mailbag.

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Reading draw, Lambert's transformation and where Hurst will land next

17:00 Andy Warren

17:00 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears has scored in each of his last two games

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with the latest episode of the Kings of Anglia Podcast.

‘He’s turned us into a team that looks like scoring goals and conceding less’ - Spence on Lambert impact

12:41 Andy Warren
Jordan Spence has started both of Ipswich Town's games under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Spence has hailed the impact of manager Paul Lambert and believes the Blues can pull themselves away from trouble if they maintain the high standards they have set.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: A win over Arsenal and remembering Marton Fulop

11:00 Ross Halls
Eric Gates scored on this day in 1983

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features wins over Arsenal and Stoke, while we also remember the late Marton Fulop.

Downes added to England U20 squad for Germany clash at Colchester

10:14 Andy Warren
Flynn Downes started Paul Lambert's first two games in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Flynn Downes has been called into the England U20 for their game with Germany in Colchester next week.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: ‘If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert’

06:00
Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is very animated on the touchline at Reading Picture Pagepix

Karl Fuller reflects on the Reading draw, plus the generosity of Ipswich Town fans

Video Sears’ cool finish, Edwards’ crisp volley and Knudsen switching off – watch highlights of Reading 2 Ipswich Town 2

Yesterday, 16:23 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town remain five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table following yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Reading.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Don’t look back in anger Town fans... at least not today

Yesterday, 12:46 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up to travelling supporters following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town remain five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Reading. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Opinion Northstander: It’s far more positive, but it’s also a desperate race against time

Yesterday, 09:58
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Northstander Terry Hunt knows things on the pitch appear better. And asks what on earth has happened to that lot up the A140?

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player ratings following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading.

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Saturday, November 10, 2018 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hailed his side’s first half display in this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at Reading and insists the wins will come to lift the Blues out of the Championship relegation zone.

