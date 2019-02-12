Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 16°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Kings of Anglia podcast: Town have their hearts broken, future of loan players and a visit to ‘The Hutch’

PUBLISHED: 19:00 25 February 2019

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 at Wigan last weekend.

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 at Wigan last weekend.

Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss Ipswich Town’s draw with Wigan, the future of the Blues’ loan players and whether Jonas Knudsen will be seen in an Ipswich shirt again

Plus, there’s a big dollop of mailbag questions.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester as well as former Blue Jay Tabb’s journey into rugby.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Yours for a cool £1.8m - former holiday home of Gordon Brown near Suffolk coast

Shadingfield Hall is on the market for £1.8million Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Yours for a cool £1.8m - former holiday home of Gordon Brown near Suffolk coast

Shadingfield Hall is on the market for £1.8million Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dr Dan Poulter tells of struggle for justice after newspaper allegations

The allegations affected Dr Dan Poulter's health. Picture: LIBRARY

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk MP wins damages and apology from Sunday Times over unfounded allegations

Dr Dan Poulter has won damages and an apology from The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Parents of sick children plea for ‘vitally important’ hospital improvements

Ipswich Hospital'’s Children'’s Appeal has been running for a year. Pictured is cerebral palsy sufferer Ava Streatfield with her mother Debbie. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Community orchard scheme for Clare bears fruit

Crew Commander Warren Rodwell of Clare fire station helps a young volunteer. Picture: SUFFOLK LATCH COMPANY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists