Kings of Anglia podcast: Town have their hearts broken, future of loan players and a visit to ‘The Hutch’

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 at Wigan last weekend. Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week we discuss Ipswich Town’s draw with Wigan, the future of the Blues’ loan players and whether Jonas Knudsen will be seen in an Ipswich shirt again

Plus, there’s a big dollop of mailbag questions.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester as well as former Blue Jay Tabb’s journey into rugby.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.