Kings of Anglia podcast: Accepting relegation, building for the future and where Ipswich go from here
PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 March 2019
Archant
Andy Warren and Stuart Watson discuss the fall-out from Ipswich Town’s 2-1 loss at home to Reading.
The result looks to have condemned the Blues to relegation to League One, so where does the club go from here?
Andy and Stu dissect all of that plus get through a big dollop of mailbag questions.
If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...
You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester as well as former Blue Jay Tabb’s journey into rugby.
Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.