Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Kings of Anglia podcast: Accepting relegation, building for the future and where Ipswich go from here

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 March 2019

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-1 by Reading at the weekend

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-1 by Reading at the weekend

Archant

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson discuss the fall-out from Ipswich Town’s 2-1 loss at home to Reading.

The result looks to have condemned the Blues to relegation to League One, so where does the club go from here?

Andy and Stu dissect all of that plus get through a big dollop of mailbag questions.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester as well as former Blue Jay Tabb’s journey into rugby.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former Town youngster Bloomfield’s drama-filled journey from a single Ipswich game to becoming ‘Mr Wycombe’

Matt Bloomfield has now made 500 professional appearances - one for Ipswich and 499 for Wycombe. Picture: PA

Story of Bury company’s 150 years to be told at exhibition

Bury's cattle market in 1980 Picture: PAUL BURGESS/MARTYN TAYLOR

Drink-driver crashed after travelling less than half a mile to buy alcohol

The crash happened at the back of a service station in Darsham, near Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE

University’s ‘suspicious package’ scare – Students sent home for day but buildings back open

Students have been evacuated from the University of Essex in Colchester Picture: ED BRERETON

Charity’s campaign helps former homeless man back into education

Left to right: Sonia Plume, acting inspector at Bury St Edmunds, Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, David Bonnett, Bury Drop In co-founder, Greg Luton, Bury St Edmunds town clerk, Sara Mildmay-White, cabinet member for housing, Andrew Speed, chairman of Bury Town Council, Robert Everitt, cabinet member for families and communities, and PC Paul Fox, community engagement officer Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists