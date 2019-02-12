Kings of Anglia podcast: Accepting relegation, building for the future and where Ipswich go from here

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-1 by Reading at the weekend Archant

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson discuss the fall-out from Ipswich Town’s 2-1 loss at home to Reading.

The result looks to have condemned the Blues to relegation to League One, so where does the club go from here?

Andy and Stu dissect all of that plus get through a big dollop of mailbag questions.

