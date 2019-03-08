Kings of Anglia podcast: International break, Blues’ German trip, transfer talk and Town’s ‘Inception’ situation

Kings of Anglia podcast episode 56 Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we look back at Nottingham Forest, fill the international break and look ahead to the Blues’ summer trip to Germany.

We also pick our Ipswich Town International XI and dip into the mailbag.

