Kings of Anglia podcast: International break, Blues’ German trip, transfer talk and Town’s ‘Inception’ situation

PUBLISHED: 14:51 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 21 March 2019

Kings of Anglia podcast episode 56

Kings of Anglia podcast episode 56

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we look back at Nottingham Forest, fill the international break and look ahead to the Blues’ summer trip to Germany.

We also pick our Ipswich Town International XI and dip into the mailbag.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester as well as former Blue Jay Tabb’s journey into rugby.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

