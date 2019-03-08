Kings of Anglia podcast - Ipswich's two Easter losses, a pair of daunting trips and waiting for the season to end

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast. Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the losses to Preston and Swansea and pick through the squad for next season.

SPOILER ALERT: There is a lot of Line of Duty and Game of Thrones chat

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

You may also want to watch:

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester as well as former Blue Jay Tabb's journey into rugby.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.