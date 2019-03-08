Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Kings of Anglia podcast - Ipswich's two Easter losses, a pair of daunting trips and waiting for the season to end

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 April 2019

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the losses to Preston and Swansea and pick through the squad for next season.

SPOILER ALERT: There is a lot of Line of Duty and Game of Thrones chat

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

You may also want to watch:

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester as well as former Blue Jay Tabb's journey into rugby.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 crash driver blames alcohol and medication cocktail for ‘black out’

The crash happened on the A14 at Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds safe from closure threat

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre

Valuables stolen in series of Forest Heath car break-ins

A Kia in Larch Way, Red Lodge was among one of the cars broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Kings of Anglia podcast - Ipswich’s two Easter losses, a pair of daunting trips and waiting for the season to end

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

WATCH: Video shows the moment a drink-driver crashed head-on into another car

An image from the scene of the crash in Ufford Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists