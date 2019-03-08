Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Kings of Anglia podcast: The big season review extravaganza

PUBLISHED: 06:00 10 May 2019

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson look back at Ipswich Town's season, which ended in relegation to League One.

We look back at our (awful) pre-season predictions, revisit some dark times and hand out some awards.

There's also the usual dip into the mailbag.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester as well as former Blue Jay Tabb's journey into rugby.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Kings of Anglia podcast: The big season review extravaganza

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Council pledges greater transparency over public consultations

Council leader Matthew Hicks stressed that no decisions were made before public consultations were complete. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Jealous ex who started ‘devastating fire’ jailed for nine years

Stephen Wilson, 32, of Poppy Close, Loddon, has been jailed for nine years Picture: ARCHANT

Online hate crimes against disabled people in Suffolk rise

Inspector Becky Kidd-Stanton said hate crimes can have a
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists