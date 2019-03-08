Kings of Anglia podcast: The big season review extravaganza

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson look back at Ipswich Town's season, which ended in relegation to League One.

We look back at our (awful) pre-season predictions, revisit some dark times and hand out some awards.

There's also the usual dip into the mailbag.

