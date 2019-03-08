Partly Cloudy

Kings of Anglia podcast: Farewell to Bart and Harrison and hello 2019/20 season

PUBLISHED: 12:53 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 21 June 2019

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the departures of Bartosz Bialkowski and Ellis Harrison, as well as the release of the League One fixtures.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

