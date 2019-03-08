Kings of Anglia podcast: Farewell to Bart and Harrison and hello 2019/20 season

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the departures of Bartosz Bialkowski and Ellis Harrison, as well as the release of the League One fixtures.

