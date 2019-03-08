E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia podcast: Another game, another win, two stunning goals and 10 games unbeaten

PUBLISHED: 12:52 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 30 September 2019

The Kings of Anglia podcast episode 87 is out now

Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the 4-1 victory over Tranmere Rovers and the stunning goals from Luke Garbutt and Kane Vincent-Young.

We put Ross through his driving theory test before another edition of 'The Strike' and a healthy dip into the mailbag.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

GOOGLE PODCASTS

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Cole Skuse as well as a chat with former Ipswich midfielder Sixto Peralta.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

