Kings of Anglia podcast: Another game, another win, two stunning goals and 10 games unbeaten
PUBLISHED: 12:52 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 30 September 2019
Archant
Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.
This week we discuss the 4-1 victory over Tranmere Rovers and the stunning goals from Luke Garbutt and Kane Vincent-Young.
We put Ross through his driving theory test before another edition of 'The Strike' and a healthy dip into the mailbag.
If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...
You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Cole Skuse as well as a chat with former Ipswich midfielder Sixto Peralta.
Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.