Kings of Anglia podcast: How do you replace KVY, who should start in goal and are January signings needed?

PUBLISHED: 09:58 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 05 November 2019

Kane Vincent-Young's groin injury was discussed on this week's Kings of Anglia podcast.

Kane Vincent-Young's groin injury was discussed on this week's Kings of Anglia podcast.

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with another Kings of Anglia podcast, tackling all the big questions around Ipswich Town and much more.

This week, the boys discuss Kane Vincent-Young's injury and what Paul Lambert should do to replace him, who should start in goal, what they'd like to see Town do in November and whether the Blues need to make signings in January.

As usual there are plenty of Mailbag questions, a look ahead to tonight's Rochdale clash, plus The Strike and Mark's Big Question.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Cole Skuse as well as a chat with former Ipswich midfielder Sixto Peralta.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

