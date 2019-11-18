Kings of Anglia Podcast: Ups and downs in the cups, the Ipswich Town Power Rankings and whether Town should sell Bialkowski

Flynn Downes and Bartosz Bialkowski were both discussed on the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the loss at Colchester, Town's FA Youth Cup win, the FA Cup replay with Lincoln and the upcoming return to league action.

We also look at whether Town should sell goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, who is currently on loan at Millwall, as well as exploring the Ipswich Town Power Rankings.

We also have your podcast staples... Mark's Big Question, The Strike and a healthy dose of mailbag.

