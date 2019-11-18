E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia Podcast: Ups and downs in the cups, the Ipswich Town Power Rankings and whether Town should sell Bialkowski

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 November 2019

Flynn Downes and Bartosz Bialkowski were both discussed on the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the loss at Colchester, Town's FA Youth Cup win, the FA Cup replay with Lincoln and the upcoming return to league action.

We also look at whether Town should sell goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, who is currently on loan at Millwall, as well as exploring the Ipswich Town Power Rankings.

We also have your podcast staples... Mark's Big Question, The Strike and a healthy dose of mailbag.

Vincent-Young is the cover star of the upcoming edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE

