'Losing my No.7 shirt'.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The new issue of Kings of Anglia has plenty of fascinating Ipswich Town stories for Blues fans. MIKE BACON takes a look.

Teddy Bishop - fascinating interview in KOA. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

From present day ITFC stars like Teddy Bishop through to past favourites like Luciano Civelli and back in time with some inside stories on former Town managers, including Bill McGarry and Scott Duncan.

It's issue 11. There are plenty of great columns as well.... Here's a flavour.

TEDDY BISHOP

Speaking to Andy Warren, Teddy tells of his life at Town, as well as a few other fascinating, quirky things like:

Issue 11 of KOA, features Teddy Bishop

... Growing up in a family of Spurs fans!

... Losing my No.7 shirt.

... Converting from a striker to midfielder.

And when Andy asked Teddy what was the best thing about being a footballer?

Teddy said this....

Luciano Civelli with Pablo Counago and the striker's family. Read all about their friendship in the new issue of KOA. Picture: LUCIANO CIVELLI

"Being able to make other people happy by just doing what makes you happy."

Enjoy Teddy's big interview.

LUCIANO CIVELLI

Do you remember Luciano playing for Town?

Luciano Civelli, working in Australia. Picture: LUCIANO CIVELLI

It was a short career for the Blues, hampered by injury.

Andy Warren caught up with Luciano and some of the most incredible and indeed, dark, secrets came out about his past.

It's one of the most emotional reads we have ever had in KOA.

However, the good news is that all is well now with Luciano... In fact there's a great picture of him and his brother, plotting their new ventures!

Ray Crawford signing of Ipswich Town FC for the second time in March 1966. With him is manager Bill McGarry. Issue 11 of KOA has some great stories of Bill's time as boss of Town.

STEVE MELLEN: LEAGUE ONE TOUR

Steve Mellen is a die-hard Town fan, based down Bristol way, but he's not worried about League One.

In fact, he's quite looking forward to it.

"It's not relegation, but a reunion!! Sometimes you need to get back in touch with people you haven't seen for a while.... Plymouth, Coventry, Oxford!"

PLUS... he has one very, very serious message for Marcus Evans!

AMY DOWNES: DIARY OF A TRACTOR GIRL

Not quite sure whether her glass is half full or half empty regarding League One, Amy decided to 'ask around'.

What did fans of other clubs who have been in League One but have 'escaped' thought of it?.... The answers will surprise you!

TONY GARNETT: FORMER TOWN BOSSES

One for the older generation of Town fan, but one they will find fascinating.

Tony Garnett takes us down memory lane as he looks back at Town's first four managers... Mick O'Brien, Scott Duncan, Jackie Milburn and Bill McGarry.

And there are some brilliant stories.... here's a taster.

Talking about McGarry, Tony writes: "I first met him in his office when news of his appointment broke. He said he did not like the article I wrote! Early dealings, often through his wife Connie, were strained. It was not until he discovered that I played golf, that our relationship changed."

Brilliant first-hand journalism from Tony - remembered today from dealings back then....

Kings of Anglia is almost three years old.

And while those years have hardly been a 'golden era' in Ipswich Town's famous history, I know many of you really enjoy reading it.

I hope you enjoy a few snippets from this issue.

