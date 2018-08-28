Kings of Anglia podcast: The Norwich City v Ipswich Town preview show

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town take on Daniel Farke's Norwich City this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back to look ahead to this weekend’s East Anglian derby at Carrow Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We look ahead to the big game by looking at the key men, the big battles, where the game will be won and lost and discuss the Paul Lambert factor ahead of his return to Norwich.

And there’s the usual healthy dollop of mailbag questions.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson, as well as memories of Sir Alf Ramsey.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.