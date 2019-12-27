Kings of Anglia BONUS: Dissecting Lambert's bizarre post-match comments and a disappointing Boxing Day

Paul Lambert's post-match comments following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw with Gillingham caused a stir. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Mark Heath and Andy Warren are back with a bonus edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here we take a quick look back at Lambert's post-match comments following the 0-0 draw with Gillingham, in which the Town boss raised doubts over his Ipswich Town future once again.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

You may also want to watch:

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Kane Vincent-Young is the cover star of the current edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE