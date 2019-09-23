E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia podcast: Lambert v Evans, Big Daddy Kane and did Dozzell do enough?

23 September, 2019 - 16:30
The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast features chat about Paul Lambert's falling out with Steve Evans at Gillingham. Picture: ARCHANT

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast, with Town sitting top of the table.

The boys discuss the Blues' two 1-0 wins in a week, the Paul Lambert/Steve Evans 'disagreement' at Gillingham, the super form of Kane Vincent-Young and if Andre Dozzell did enough in his rare start to merit further action, plus much more.

There's also a hefty slice of Mailbag, another edition of The Strike and a TV-themed Mark's Big Question.

