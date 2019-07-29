Partly Cloudy

Kings of Anglia podcast: Bart on the move, Flynn's headbutt and a lightning strike

29 July, 2019 - 16:30
Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls discuss Flynn Downes' headbutt and red card at Cambridge United in the latest Kings of Anglia podcast

Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with another Kings of Anglia podcast on what has been a busy day at Portman Road.

The boys discuss the fall-out from Flynn Downes' headbutt and red card in the final 'friendly'of pre-season at Cambridge United on Saturday, before some breaking news hits the studio - Bartosz Bialkowski's likely departure to Millwall (finally) and two new signings set to come in.

There's the usual helping of Mailbag too, plus a Mark's Big Question!

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

