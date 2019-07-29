Kings of Anglia podcast: Bart on the move, Flynn's headbutt and a lightning strike

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with another Kings of Anglia podcast on what has been a busy day at Portman Road.

The boys discuss the fall-out from Flynn Downes' headbutt and red card in the final 'friendly'of pre-season at Cambridge United on Saturday, before some breaking news hits the studio - Bartosz Bialkowski's likely departure to Millwall (finally) and two new signings set to come in.

There's the usual helping of Mailbag too, plus a Mark's Big Question!

