Kings of Anglia podcast: Bart on the move, Flynn's headbutt and a lightning strike
Archant
Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with another Kings of Anglia podcast on what has been a busy day at Portman Road.
The boys discuss the fall-out from Flynn Downes' headbutt and red card in the final 'friendly'of pre-season at Cambridge United on Saturday, before some breaking news hits the studio - Bartosz Bialkowski's likely departure to Millwall (finally) and two new signings set to come in.
There's the usual helping of Mailbag too, plus a Mark's Big Question!
If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...
You may also want to watch:
You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.
Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.