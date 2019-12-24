Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast: Poor at Pompey, what's gone wrong - and how to put it right

The Kings of Anglia Christmas special 2019 looks at what's gone wrong at Ipswich Town after their flying start - and how to put it right. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with the Kings of Anglia Christmas special, including a look back at the defeat in Portsmouth, plus a festive wishlist of what the Blues need to do to end their poor run of form.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boys take a look at what's gone wrong for Town since their flying start to the season, plus dish out some Christmas presents to players and staff, and look ahead to the festive run of fixtures.

As always, there's a goodly helping of The Strike, Mark's Big Question and Mailbag fun.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Kane Vincent-Young is the cover star of the current edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE