Kings of Anglia podcast special: The day coronavirus shut down football

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls took part in a special KOA podcast after the suspension of the football season due to coronvirus Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls are back with a special edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast in the wake of the suspension of Ipswich Town's season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boys give their reaction to the news, what it could mean for Town and the impact on football and sport generally.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Luke Woolfenden is the cover star of the latest edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, with the Ipswich defender discussing why he's so laid back, his loan to Swindon, his Ipswich upbringing and much, much more. There are also interviews with former Ipswich Town young goalkeeper Nick Pope, ex-Blue Gavin Johnson, plus Steve Mellen, Diary of a Tractor Girl, Portman Pete and Dear Judy. It's available to order now with free delivery.