Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Kings of Anglia podcast - A peak behind the curtain at the world of football transfers

PUBLISHED: 12:41 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 03 June 2019

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast

Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we discuss the latest Ipswich Town new and take a peak behind the curtain at the world of football transfers.

Of course there are your podcast staples, too, with another Mark's Big Question and a healthy dollop of mailbag chat.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop as well as a chat with former Blues winger Luciano Civelli.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

'Big' clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers' money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in Bury St Edmunds

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Cullum Road in Bury St Edmunds at round 8.15am Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

